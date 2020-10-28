Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest Of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Far East Organization Centre Pte. Ltd.

10/28/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 28, 2020 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Changes in Interest of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Far East Organization Centre Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG201028OTHRF7PB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 28/10/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,461 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:29:09 UTC

