  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Far East Hospitality Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Q5T   SG2F08984575

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(Q5T)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.6500 SGD   +2.36%
07/27DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Changes In Interest Of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Far East Orchard Limited
PU
07/26FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Mr Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
PU
07/26FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Disclosure Of Interests/Changes In Interests Of Responsible Person
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest Of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Far East Organization Pte. Ltd.

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2022 21:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Changes in Interest of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Far East Organization Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG220728OTHR8DA9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 28/07/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,330 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,6 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Net income 2022 106 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 672 M 485 M 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 1 289 M 929 M 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,7x
EV / Sales 2023 20,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Far East Hospitality Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,64 SGD
Average target price 0,72 SGD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Irfan Tayabali Vice President-Asset Management & Investment
Hui Bian Lim Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST7.63%908
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.11.26%32 261
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.6.47%13 183
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-2.59%12 573
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-7.67%4 627
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.0.74%3 724