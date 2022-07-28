Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest Of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Feo Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 28, 2022 21:18
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Changes in Interest of Substantial Stapled Securityholder - FEO Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference
SG220728OTHRPBCK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
28/07/2022
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,278 bytes)
Sales 2022
82,6 M
59,6 M
59,6 M
Net income 2022
106 M
76,1 M
76,1 M
Net Debt 2022
672 M
485 M
485 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,9x
Yield 2022
4,57%
Capitalization
1 289 M
929 M
929 M
EV / Sales 2022
23,7x
EV / Sales 2023
20,5x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,3%
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
0,64 SGD
Average target price
0,72 SGD
Spread / Average Target
13,8%
