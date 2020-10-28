Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification Of New Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Feo Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
10/28/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 28, 2020 17:25
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of New Substantial Stapled Securityholder - FEO Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference
SG201028OTHRI94P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
28/10/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,368 bytes)
Disclaimer
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:29:09 UTC
