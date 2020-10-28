Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification Of New Substantial Stapled Securityholder - Feo Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security

Name

DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 28, 2020 17:25

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Notification of New Substantial Stapled Securityholder - FEO Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

Announcement Reference SG201028OTHRI94P

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)