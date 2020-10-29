Log in
Far East Hospitality Trust : Business Updates For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2020

10/29/2020 | 06:15pm EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 30, 2020 6:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Announcement Reference SG201030OTHRYE9O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,689,606 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:14:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 86,2 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net income 2020 39,3 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2020 918 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 1 108 M 810 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,9%
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,62 SGD
Last Close Price 0,57 SGD
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST-23.65%813
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-11.78%12 029
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-14.60%8 003
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-43.67%7 370
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-14.76%3 470
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-37.19%2 310
