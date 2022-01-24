Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Far East Hospitality Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Q5T   SG2F08984575

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(Q5T)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far East Hospitality Trust : Change Of Stapled Security Registrar's Address & Place Of Register Of Stapled Securityholders Kept

01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2022 18:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CHANGE OF STAPLED SECURITY REGISTRAR'S ADDRESS & PLACE OF REGISTER OF STAPLED SECURITYHOLDERS KEPT
Announcement Reference SG220124OTHRIRWD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 240,899 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 85,6 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net income 2021 41,9 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 979 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 1 134 M 844 M 843 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales 2022 22,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Far East Hospitality Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,58 SGD
Average target price 0,70 SGD
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Irfan Tayabali Vice President-Asset Management & Investment
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST-2.54%844
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-9.73%17 095
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-2.01%12 167
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-11.47%10 600
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-9.74%5 776
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-8.14%4 597