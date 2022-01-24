Far East Hospitality Trust : Change Of Stapled Security Registrar's Address & Place Of Register Of Stapled Securityholders Kept
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 24, 2022 18:14
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
CHANGE OF STAPLED SECURITY REGISTRAR'S ADDRESS & PLACE OF REGISTER OF STAPLED SECURITYHOLDERS KEPT
Announcement Reference
SG220124OTHRIRWD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 240,899 bytes)
Disclaimer
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:23:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Sales 2021
85,6 M
63,7 M
63,7 M
Net income 2021
41,9 M
31,1 M
31,1 M
Net Debt 2021
979 M
728 M
728 M
P/E ratio 2021
27,5x
Yield 2021
4,38%
Capitalization
1 134 M
844 M
843 M
EV / Sales 2021
24,7x
EV / Sales 2022
22,2x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
52,1%
Chart FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
0,58 SGD
Average target price
0,70 SGD
Spread / Average Target
21,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.