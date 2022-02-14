Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

Please refer to the following attached documents:
(i) Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement for the half-year and full year ended 31 December 2021;
(ii) Press Release on "FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST POSTS 10.9% GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTION PER STAPLED SECURITY FOR 2H 2021; and
(iii) Presentation Slides.
Disclaimer
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:03 UTC.