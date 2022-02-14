Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Far East Hospitality Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Q5T   SG2F08984575

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(Q5T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Please refer to the following attached documents:

(i) Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement for the half-year and full year ended 31 December 2021;
(ii) Press Release on "FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST POSTS 10.9% GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTION PER STAPLED SECURITY FOR 2H 2021; and
(iii) Presentation Slides.

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 85,6 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2021 42,1 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 979 M 726 M 726 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 1 126 M 835 M 835 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales 2022 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Far East Hospitality Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,57 SGD
Average target price 0,70 SGD
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Irfan Tayabali Vice President-Asset Management & Investment
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST-3.39%838
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-6.18%17 768
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.3.85%12 895
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-9.72%10 809
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-6.05%6 016
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-4.31%4 789