  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Far East Hospitality Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Q5T   SG2F08984575

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(Q5T)
  Report
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

07/12/2021 | 05:30am EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 12, 2021 17:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG210712OTHRFLNV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT
Manager'), and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Far East Hospitality Business Trust
(the 'Trustee-Manager', and together with the REIT Manager, the 'Managers'), wish to announce that the unaudited financial results of Far East Hospitality Trust for the six months ended 30 June 2021, will be released before trading hours on Friday, 30 July 2021.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 09:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
