Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release
07/12/2021 | 05:30am EDT
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Jul 12, 2021 17:24
New
Notification of Results Release
SG210712OTHRFLNV
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Chief Executive Officer
FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT
Manager'), and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Far East Hospitality Business Trust
(the 'Trustee-Manager', and together with the REIT Manager, the 'Managers'), wish to announce that the unaudited financial results of Far East Hospitality Trust for the six months ended 30 June 2021, will be released before trading hours on Friday, 30 July 2021.
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 09:29:01 UTC.