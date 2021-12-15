Log in
Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Independent Director

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Independent Director Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerFAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITEDSecuritiesFAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of AppointmentDate &Time of Broadcast 15-Dec-2021 17:59:36Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleAppointment of Independent DirectorAnnouncement ReferenceSG211215OTHRKHM1Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Phua Siyu, AudreyDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Appointment of Mr Samuel Gene Rhee as an Independent Director of the Company
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment01/01/2022Name Of PersonSamuel Gene RheeAge49Country Of Principal ResidenceSingaporeThe Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)Upon the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, which had reviewed the qualifications and experience of Mr Samuel Gene Rhee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Gene Rhee as a Director of the Company.Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibilityIndependent and Non-ExecutiveJob Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)Independent and Non-Executive DirectorProfessional qualificationsBA (Joint Honours) in Economics and Public Administration, Royal Holloway, University of LondonAny relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiariesNoneConflict of interests (including any competing business)NoneWorking experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 yearsFeb 2018 to Current: Chairman & CIO, Endow.us Pte. Ltd. and Endowus Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Mar 2017 to Feb 2018: Partner, Voveo Capital Pte. Ltd.
Dec 2013 to Mar 2017: Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Pte. Ltd.
Jul 2015 to Mar 2017: Portfolio Manager & CIO, Morgan Stanley Investment Management AsiaUndertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))YesShareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?No# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).Past (for the last 5 years)NILPresentDirector, Endow.us Pte. Ltd.
Director, Endowus Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Director, Voveo Capital Pte. Ltd.(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?No(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?No(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?No(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?No(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?No(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?No(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?No(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?No(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?No(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?No(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?NoAny prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?NoIf no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the ExchangeThe Company will arrange for Mr Samuel Rhee Gene to undergo the relevant mandatory training within the 1 year timeframe as prescribed by the Exchange.
Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
