Far East Orchard : Appointment Of Liquidator For Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiaries

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 196700511H

APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR FOR VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF TWO DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Far East Orchard Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Far East Orchard Holdings (Jersey) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been appointed today as the liquidator for the voluntary liquidation of Cavendish S.à r.l. ("Cavendish") and Denby S.à r.l. ("Denby"), which are dormant wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, incorporated in Luxembourg (collectively, the "Liquidation").

Both Cavendish and Denby have ceased their business operations and it is part of the Company's internal restructuring exercise to undertake the Liquidation.

The Liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Phua Siyu Audrey

Company Secretary

4 December 2020