Far East Orchard Limited    O10   SG2P56002559

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

(O10)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/04
1.06 SGD   0.00%
FAR EAST ORCHARD : Appointment Of Liquidator For Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiaries
PU
FAR EAST ORCHARD : Analyst Briefing
PU
FAR EAST ORCHARD : Business Performance Update
PU
Far East Orchard : Appointment Of Liquidator For Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiaries

12/06/2020 | 04:49am EST
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 196700511H

APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR FOR VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF TWO DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Far East Orchard Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Far East Orchard Holdings (Jersey) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been appointed today as the liquidator for the voluntary liquidation of Cavendish S.à r.l. ("Cavendish") and Denby S.à r.l. ("Denby"), which are dormant wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, incorporated in Luxembourg (collectively, the "Liquidation").

Both Cavendish and Denby have ceased their business operations and it is part of the Company's internal restructuring exercise to undertake the Liquidation.

The Liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Phua Siyu Audrey

Company Secretary

4 December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 09:48:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 156 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2019 599 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
Yield 2019 5,04%
Capitalization 483 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 7,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Far East Orchard Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Kuen Alan Tang Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Yin Yin Gok Chief Financial Officer
Choo Lin Ee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kheng Yeng Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED-10.92%362
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.45%43 983
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-0.05%30 755
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-4.42%12 197
ACCOR-24.41%9 860
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-15.61%7 660
