  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Far East Orchard Limited
  News
  Summary
    O10   SG2P56002559

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

(O10)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/14 05:05:02 am EDT
1.110 SGD    0.00%
06:14aFAR EAST ORCHARD : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp
PU
03/30Far East Orchard Limited Proposes First and Final One-Tier Tax Exempt Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
03/24Far East Orchard Completes Disposal of Reversionary Interest in Singapore Property
MT
Far East Orchard : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Issuer & Securit ies

Issuer/ Manager

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date &Time of Broadcast 18-Apr-2022 18:03:26

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG220418DVOPMHAV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Phua Siyu, Audrey

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End 31/12/2021

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.03

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 11/05/2022 17:00:00

Ex Date 10/05/2022

Cash Payment Details

Election Period

23/05/2022 TO 08/06/2022

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.03

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.03

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Security Option Details

Election Period

23/05/2022 TO 08/06/2022

New Security ISIN

SG2P56002559

New Security Name

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security Not Found

No

At t achment s

FarEast Orchard-

Ap p licat ion_of _Scheme_FY2021.p df

FarEast Orchard- Record_Dat e.p df

Total size =160K MB

Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 516 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Far East Orchard Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yew Kuen Alan Tang Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Yin Gok Chief Financial Officer
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Choo Lin Ee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kheng Yeng Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED1.83%380
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.24%59 073
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-0.26%43 441
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.60%12 423
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.15%10 698
ACCOR2.14%8 077