Far East Orchard : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp

Issuer/ Manager
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Security
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date &Time of Broadcast 18-Apr-2022 18:03:26
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG220418DVOPMHAV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Phua Siyu, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.03
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 11/05/2022 17:00:00
Ex Date 10/05/2022
Election Period
23/05/2022 TO 08/06/2022
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.03
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.03
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Election Period
23/05/2022 TO 08/06/2022
New Security ISIN
SG2P56002559
New Security Name
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Security Not Found
No
At t achment s
FarEast Orchard-
Ap p licat ion_of _Scheme_FY2021.p df
FarEast Orchard- Record_Dat e.p df
Total size =160K MB
