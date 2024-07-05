Far East Orchard Limited is a Singapore-based real estate company with a lodging platform. The Company operates its hospitality business across three segments: Management services segment, which is engaged in the hospitality properties in Singapore and Japan; Operations segment, which consists of leased properties in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and its investment in Toga Trust and the real estate investment trust (REIT) Manager of Far East Hospitality Trust, and Property ownership segment, which includes hospitality properties located in Australia, Germany, Denmark, Malaysia and Japan. Its Property segment operates through three sub-segments: Student accommodation segment, which includes properties located in United Kingdom; Development segment, which includes all property development projects at various stages of development and unsold completed properties, and medical suites, and Investment segment, which includes medical suites, and some offices that are held for rentals.