Issuer/ Manager
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Security
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date &Time of Broadcast
05- Jul-2024 17:52:51
Status
Replacement
Corporate Action Reference
SG240425DVOPX7BG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Phua Siyu, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2023
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.04
Event Dates
Record Date
17/05/2024
Ex Date
16/05/2024
Cash Payment Details
Election Period
29/05/2024 TO 14/06/2024
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.04
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.04
Pay Date
05/07/2024
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Security Option Details
Election Period
29/05/2024 TO 14/06/2024
New Security ISIN
SG2P56002559
New Security Name
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Security Not Found
No
Fractional Disposition Method
Round down fraction to last full unit
Issue/ Reinvestment Price
SGD 1.001
Security Credit Date
05/07/2024
