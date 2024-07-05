REPL::SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP::CHOICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date &Time of Broadcast

05- Jul-2024 17:52:51

Status

Replacement

Corporate Action Reference

SG240425DVOPX7BG

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Phua Siyu, Audrey

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/12/2023

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.04

Event Dates

Record Date

17/05/2024

Ex Date

16/05/2024

Cash Payment Details

Election Period

29/05/2024 TO 14/06/2024

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.04

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.04

Pay Date

05/07/2024

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Security Option Details

Election Period

29/05/2024 TO 14/06/2024

New Security ISIN

SG2P56002559

New Security Name

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security Not Found

No

Fractional Disposition Method

Round down fraction to last full unit

Issue/ Reinvestment Price

SGD 1.001

Security Credit Date

05/07/2024

Attachments

FarEastOrchard-

Allotment_and_Issue_of_New_Shares.pdf

Total size =74K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 10:01:06 UTC.