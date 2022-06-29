Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and ex-dividend date
06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
14:38:20
Subject
Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and
ex-dividend date
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/29
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT$0.9 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend distribution date will be 12 August 2022.
