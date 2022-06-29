Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2903   TW0002903002

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.

(2903)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
20.45 TWD   -1.68%
02:47aFAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and ex-dividend date
PU
06/24FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
06/24Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Approves Distribution of 2021 Profits
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and ex-dividend date

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 14:38:20
Subject 
 Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and
ex-dividend date
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/29
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT$0.9 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend distribution date will be 12 August 2022.

Disclaimer

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
02:47aFAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and ex-dividend date
PU
06/24FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 Annual Gener..
PU
06/24Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Approves Distribution of 2021 Profits
CI
06/14FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Pacific Liu Tong..
PU
06/14FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Pacific SOGO Dep..
PU
05/31FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai Pacific..
PU
05/13Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/06FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai Pacific..
PU
04/01FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Pacific SOGO Dep..
PU
04/01FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement in accordance with to Article 25-1-4 of&ldquo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 308 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2021 1 208 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2021 34 189 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 28 809 M 969 M 969 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsueh Fang Hsu Member-Supervisory Board
Chih Kuo Tseng Head-Finance & Associate
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Chang Feng Lin Deputy General Manager-Operations Division
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.-4.66%969
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-7.35%8 060
FALABELLA S.A.-24.09%5 682
MACY'S, INC.-25.97%5 654
KOHL'S CORPORATION-23.71%5 042
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.81%4 935