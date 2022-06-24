Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Resolved to approve the proposal for the distribution of 2021 profits. (Cash dividend of NT$0.9 per share) 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendment to the provisions in the " Articles of Incorporation. " 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of 2021 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Amendment to the provisions of the " Rules of Procedure of Stockholders Meeting " (2) Amendment to the provisions of the " Election Procedures of Directors " (3) Amendment to the provisions in the" Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets " (4) Amendment to the provisions of the company's " Procedures for Lending Capital to Others " and " Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees " 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None