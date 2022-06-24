Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2903   TW0002903002

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.

(2903)
Summary 
Summary

Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:43:34
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of 2022
Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Resolved to approve the proposal for the distribution of 2021 profits.
 (Cash dividend of NT$0.9 per share)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Amendment to the provisions in the "  Articles of Incorporation. "
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Acknowledgment of 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Amendment to the provisions of the " Rules of Procedure of Stockholders
    Meeting "
(2) Amendment to the provisions of the " Election Procedures of Directors "
(3) Amendment to the provisions in the" Procedures for Acquisition or
    Disposal of Assets "
(4) Amendment to the provisions of the company's " Procedures for Lending
    Capital to Others " and " Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees "
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 35 308 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2021 1 208 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2021 34 189 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 28 175 M 947 M 947 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsueh Fang Hsu Member-Supervisory Board
Chih Kuo Tseng Head-Finance & Associate
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Chang Feng Lin Deputy General Manager-Operations Division
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.-6.76%947
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-10.33%7 952
FALABELLA S.A.-26.73%5 674
MACY'S, INC.-27.16%5 271
KOHL'S CORPORATION-21.83%4 960
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.85%4 795