Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:43:34
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of 2022
Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Resolved to approve the proposal for the distribution of 2021 profits.
(Cash dividend of NT$0.9 per share)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment to the provisions in the " Articles of Incorporation. "
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Amendment to the provisions of the " Rules of Procedure of Stockholders
Meeting "
(2) Amendment to the provisions of the " Election Procedures of Directors "
(3) Amendment to the provisions in the" Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets "
(4) Amendment to the provisions of the company's " Procedures for Lending
Capital to Others " and " Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees "
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
