  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2903   TW0002903002

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.

(2903)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
20.30 TWD   -0.73%
06:23aFAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd., to obtain the right-of-use assets
PU
06/29FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement of FEDS's cash dividend and ex-dividend date
PU
06/24FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd., to obtain the right-of-use assets

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 18:12:50
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.,
to obtain the right-of-use assets
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
The building located at No.350-0, 350-1, 350-2, No.355-1 and No. 356-1,
2th Subsection, Yixian Section, Xinyi District, Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
The leased area is 119,630.93 square meters.
Right-of-use assets price: NTD14,077,459,668
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparties: Farglory Dome Co., Ltd.
Relationship of the aforementioned with the Company: None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reasons of choosing a related party as the transaction counterparty: N/A
The previous owner：N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
The lease term is 20 years.
Monetary amount:In accordance with the contract.
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and
conditions: At the expiry of the tenancy, the tenant has the right of first
refusal lease under the same condition.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: price negotiation
The reference basis: According to the real estate appraisal report issued
by the real estate appraiser firm.
Decision-making unit: Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Savills Valuation and Professional Services: NTD14,178,000,000
CornerStone Valuation and Professional Services: NTD14,100,000,000
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Savills Valuation and Professional Services: HUNG-KAI CHANG/ SHIH-YU YEH
CornerStone Valuation and Professional Services: CHIH-YING WANG
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
HUNG-KAI CHANG: (96) TCG_NO.000107
SHIH-YU YEH: (110) TCG_NO.000294
CHIH-YING WANG: (108) TCG_NO.000270
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For operation purpose
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/06/30
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: 2022/06/30
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified: Contract date: 2022/06/30

Disclaimer

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
