Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd., of postponing the reopening on April 6th. until further notice
04/06/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
17:04:29
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai
Pacific Department Stores Ltd., of postponing the
reopening on April 6th. until further notice
Date of events
2022/04/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Because local government extended Covid-19 lockdown measures,
Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd. will not reopen its
business from April 6th. until further notice from the local authority.
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.