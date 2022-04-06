Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd., of postponing the reopening on April 6th. until further notice

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06 2.Company name:Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:NA 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Because local government extended Covid-19 lockdown measures, Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd. will not reopen its business from April 6th. until further notice from the local authority.