    2903   TW0002903002

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.

(2903)
  Report
Far Eastern Department Stores : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd., of postponing the reopening on April 6th. until further notice

04/06/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 17:04:29
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Shanghai
Pacific Department Stores Ltd., of postponing the
reopening on April 6th. until further notice
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Because local government extended Covid-19 lockdown measures,
Shanghai Pacific Department Stores Ltd. will not reopen its
business from April 6th. until further notice from the local authority.

Disclaimer

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
