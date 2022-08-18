Log in
    2903   TW0002903002

FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.

(2903)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
19.85 TWD    0.00%
08/18FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : Clarification of Economic Daily News page C05 reporting
PU
08/15Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES : The Company's consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors
PU
Far Eastern Department Stores : Clarification of Economic Daily News page C05 reporting

08/18/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 11:32:35
Subject 
 Clarification of Economic Daily News page C05
reporting
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report: Annual sales of the company will reach NT$50 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:The company has never provided the annual performance
target of this year. The content of the reporting is the speculation of
reporters and institutional investors. Please refer to TWSE M.O.P.S. for
actual financial information of the company.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 35 308 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Net income 2021 1 208 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2021 34 189 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 27 963 M 932 M 932 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far Eastern Department Stores, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsueh Fang Hsu Member-Supervisory Board
Chih Kuo Tseng Head-Finance & Associate
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Chang Feng Lin Deputy General Manager-Operations Division
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD.-7.46%932
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-6.08%8 079
TRENT LIMITED36.72%6 605
DILLARD'S, INC.33.53%5 733
FALABELLA S.A.-28.21%5 580
MACY'S, INC.-21.96%5 511