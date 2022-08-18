Far Eastern Department Stores : Clarification of Economic Daily News page C05 reporting
08/18/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
11:32:35
Subject
Clarification of Economic Daily News page C05
reporting
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report: Annual sales of the company will reach NT$50 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:The company has never provided the annual performance
target of this year. The content of the reporting is the speculation of
reporters and institutional investors. Please refer to TWSE M.O.P.S. for
actual financial information of the company.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
