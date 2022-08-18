Far Eastern Department Stores : Clarification of Economic Daily News page C05 reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Company name:Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: Annual sales of the company will reach NT$50 billion. 7.Cause of occurrence:N/A 8.Countermeasures:The company has never provided the annual performance target of this year. The content of the reporting is the speculation of reporters and institutional investors. Please refer to TWSE M.O.P.S. for actual financial information of the company. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None