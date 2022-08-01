Far Eastern International Bank : Announcement of terms and record date of issuing new common shares

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/08/01 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/07/29 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:2022/05/05 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: Total monetary value of the issuance depends on the issue price, and the total number of newly issued shares is 500,000,000 common shares. 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time: N/A 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration: N/A 8.Par Value per share:NT$10 9.Issue price: It will be announced after the issue price is confirmed. 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:10% of total newly issued common shares, or 50,000,000 shares. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:80% of total newly issued common shares, or 400,000,000 shares. Every 1,000 shares will be allocated with 113.83158363 shares. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:10% of total newly issued common shares, or 50,000,000 shares. 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:For the fractional shares of less than one share, the shareholders shall, within five days from the book closure date, apply to the bank's stock agency for subscription of a whole new share. The Bank's Chairman is authorized to allocate the remaining fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by existing shareholders and employees to the specific counterparties at the issue price. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:The rights and obligations of the newly issued common shares are the same as those of the existing common shares. 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:Use of fund is to increase working capital, strengthen capital structure, and enhance capital adequacy ratio of the Bank. 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/22 17.Last date before book closure:2022/08/17 18.Book closure starting date:2022/08/18 19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/22 20.Payment period: Payment period for existing shareholders and employees will be from 2022/08/25 to 2022/08/31; payment period for specific counterparties will be from 2022/09/01 to 2022/09/07. 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed. 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed. 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed. 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The recapitalization through issuance of 500,000,000 common shares was approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission, per document Jin-Kuan-Jheng-fa-zih No. 1110349761, dated July 29, 2022. (2)The ex-rights date: 2022/08/16.