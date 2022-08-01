Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far Eastern International Bank Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2845   TW0002845005

FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK LTD.

(2845)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
11.30 TWD   -0.88%
03:34aFAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK : Announcement of terms and record date of issuing new common shares
PU
07/12FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK : acquisition of a parcel of land in Xinyi District, Taipei City. (Supplementary announcement)
PU
07/05FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
PU
Far Eastern International Bank : Announcement of terms and record date of issuing new common shares

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 15:24:06
Subject 
 Announcement of terms and record date of issuing
new common shares
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
 decision by the Company for record date:2022/08/01
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/07/29
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares:2022/05/05
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
Total monetary value of the issuance depends on the issue price, and the
total number of newly issued shares is 500,000,000 common shares.
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time: N/A
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration: N/A
8.Par Value per share:NT$10
9.Issue price: It will be announced after the issue price is confirmed.
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:10% of total newly issued
common shares, or 50,000,000 shares.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:80% of total newly
issued common shares, or 400,000,000 shares. Every 1,000 shares will be
allocated with 113.83158363 shares.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:10% of total newly issued common
shares, or 50,000,000 shares.
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:For the fractional shares of less than one share, the shareholders
shall, within five days from the book closure date, apply to the bank's stock
agency for subscription of a whole new share. The Bank's Chairman is
authorized to allocate the remaining fractional shares and shares
unsubscribed by existing shareholders and employees to the specific
counterparties at the issue price.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:The rights and
obligations of the newly issued common shares are the same as those of
the existing common shares.
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:Use of fund is
to increase working capital, strengthen capital structure, and enhance
capital adequacy ratio of the Bank.
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/22
17.Last date before book closure:2022/08/17
18.Book closure starting date:2022/08/18
19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/22
20.Payment period: Payment period for existing shareholders and employees will
be from 2022/08/25 to 2022/08/31; payment period for specific counterparties
will be from 2022/09/01 to 2022/09/07.
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
 An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:An announcement
will be made after the agreement is officially signed.
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:An announcement will
be made after the agreement is officially signed.
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The recapitalization through issuance of 500,000,000 common shares was
approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission, per document
Jin-Kuan-Jheng-fa-zih No. 1110349761, dated July 29, 2022.
(2)The ex-rights date: 2022/08/16.

Disclaimer

Far Eastern International Bank published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
