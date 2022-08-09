Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far Eastern International Bank Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2845   TW0002845005

FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK LTD.

(2845)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
11.35 TWD   -0.44%
05:26aFAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK : acquisition of a parcel of land in Xinyi District, Taipei City. (Supplementary announcement)
PU
04:56aFAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK : To postpone the new common shares' issuing execution plan per announcement on 2022/08/01
PU
08/08FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK : Announcement of FEIB's unaudited consolidated income in July, 2022
PU
Far Eastern International Bank : acquisition of a parcel of land in Xinyi District, Taipei City. (Supplementary announcement)

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FAR EASTERN INTERNATIONAL BANK
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:18:42
Subject 
 Far Eastern International Bank's acquisition
of a parcel of land in Xinyi District, Taipei City.
(Supplementary announcement)
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land lot No.35-1, 35-2 and 35-4, 3rd Subsection, Xinyi Section, Xinyi
District, Taipei city, for 329.8 pings /1,687.35 pings
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/12
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Land: equivalent to 329.8 pings
Unit price: No more than NT$6,100,000 per ping
Total transaction amount: No more than NT$2,011,780,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparties are natural persons, and are not related parties.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
To be announced when contract is signed.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The transaction was decided by mutual negotiation, with price reference to
market price and appraisal value, and was approved by the Board.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Cushman&Wakefield : NTD6,070,000/ping
PANASIA Real Estate Appraising Office : NTD6,100,000/ping
Savills Valuation and Professional Services : NTD6,170,000/ping
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
(1) Cushman&Wakefield -TSAI CHIA HO Real Estate Appraiser
(2) PANASIA -CHUNG SHAO-YU Real Estate Appraiser
(3) Savills -YEH YU-FEN Real Estate Appraiser
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(1)(94) Taipei City Code Ku, Number 000080
(2)(101) Taipei City Code Ku, Number 000187
(3)(99) Taipei City Code Ku, Number 000156
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm: N/A
18.Name of the CPA: N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee: N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For FEIB's HQ office .
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party: No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/07/12
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: 2022/07/12
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The preliminary construction plan was included to complete the whole land
purchase transaction approval by the Board on July 12, 2022.
(2)The land development transaction with some of the joint land owners and
the planned construction company is deemed related party transaction.
 The joint land owners are Mr. Douglas Tong Hsu and others. The planned
construction company is proposed to be Far Eastern Construction Co., Ltd.
The land purchase transaction is subject to approval by FSC.

Disclaimer

Far Eastern International Bank published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
