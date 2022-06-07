Far Eastern New Century : FENC will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference on 8 June 2022
06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Far Eastern New Century Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/07
Time of announcement
14:59:50
Subject
FENC will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor
Conference on 8 June 2022
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1400
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference
to give investors the Company's operational and financial results
in 1Q 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The meeting material is disclosed on Market Observation Post System (MOPS).
Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.