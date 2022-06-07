Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1402   TW0001402006

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION

(1402)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-05
30.80 TWD   +0.33%
Far Eastern New Century : FENC will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference on 8 June 2022

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far Eastern New Century Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/07 Time of announcement 14:59:50
Subject 
 FENC will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor
Conference on 8 June 2022
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1400
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The Company will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference
 to give investors the Company's operational and financial results
 in 1Q 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The meeting material is disclosed on Market Observation Post System (MOPS).

Disclaimer

Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
03:12aFAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : FENC will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conferen..
PU
06/02FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : The Board of Directors of APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC., FENC'..
PU
05/27FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Yuan-Ding Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of FENC, announced its BOD r..
PU
05/16Far Eastern New Century Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/10FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : FERD, FENC's subsidiary, plans to exchange pieces of land locate..
PU
05/10FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : plans to acquire the right-of-use assets from a related party
PU
05/04FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : FENC Won the Global Views Monthly's First Prize at Circular Sust..
PU
04/07FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : FENC will participate Yuanta Securities' investor meeting on 8 A..
PU
04/01FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Participate Yuanta Securities' investor meeting on 8 April 2022
PU
03/31Far Eastern New Century Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 267 B 9 086 M 9 086 M
Net income 2022 11 365 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2022 217 B 7 391 M 7 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 165 B 5 608 M 5 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 33 241
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Far Eastern New Century Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,80 TWD
Average target price 34,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Yue Cheng President
Chien Cheng Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Yuan Chen Li Chief Operating Officer
Chung Hsi Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION5.12%5 608
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-7.53%58 120
BASF SE-14.99%50 743
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-17.16%34 412
SASOL LIMITED66.19%17 551
FMC CORPORATION9.63%15 172