Far Eastern New Century : FENC will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference on 8 June 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:1400 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual meeting 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will participate Citi's Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference to give investors the Company's operational and financial results in 1Q 2022. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The meeting material is disclosed on Market Observation Post System (MOPS).