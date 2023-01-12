Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1402   TW0001402006

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION

(1402)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
32.60 TWD   +0.93%
05:30aFar Eastern New Century : INVESTMENT (HOLDING) LIMITED, the subsidiary of FENC, announced its BOD resolved to invest in Corpus Christi Polymers, LLC via APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC.
PU
01/05Attend Hsbc Fenc Tpark Property Tour In Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park (date : 2023/1/12)
PU
2022Far Eastern New Century : FENC is the 1st company to receive Letter of Non-Objection by Taiwan FDA for post-consumer recycled PET into food-contact packaging
PU
Summary 
Summary

Far Eastern New Century : INVESTMENT (HOLDING) LIMITED, the subsidiary of FENC, announced its BOD resolved to invest in Corpus Christi Polymers, LLC via APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC.

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
Post Date：2023.01.12
From：
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2023/01/12 Time of announcement 17:47:03
Subject 
 FAR EASTERN INVESTMENT (HOLDING) LIMITED, the subsidiary
of FENC, announced its BOD resolved to invest in Corpus
Christi Polymers, LLC via APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC.
Date of events 2023/01/12 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance
  shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.): 
  (1)Common shares of APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC. 
  (2)Common shares of Corpus Christi Polymers, LLC 
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2023/01/12 
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
  Transaction volume: (1) 298 shares (2) N/A 
  Price per unit: (1) US$105,704.70 per share (2) N/A 
  Total purchase price: (1) US$ 31,500,000 (2) US$ 31,474,512 
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is
  a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the
  trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):
  Trading counterpart : (1)APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC.; (2)Corpus Christi Polymers, LLC
  Relationship with the company : (1) Equity method investee (2) Joint operation entity 
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason
  for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner,
  its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and
  monetary amount of transfer: Capital injection / NIL 
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party 
  of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal
  by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals
  of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement 
  shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, 
  currently being disposed of, over such related party):N/A 
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities)
  (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive 
  covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:Cash / NIL / NIL 
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison,
   or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: 
   Capital injection / Capital injection / The BOD 
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:N/A 
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount,
   shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the
   present moment:
   (1) 6,370 shares / NT$ 21,582,790,973 /100% / NIL (2) N/A / NT$ 14,966,924,312 / 33.33% / NIL 
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 
   of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the 
   total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent 
   financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as
   of the present: 
   (1) FAR EASTERN INVESTMENT (HOLDING) LIMITED 
       Current ratio to total assets: 11.83% 
       Current ratio to shareholders' equity: 19.14%
       The operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement: NT$ 10,815,757,000
   (2) APG POLYTECH USA HOLDINGS, INC.
       Current ratio to total assets: 6.44% 
       Current ratio to shareholders' equity: 10.42% 
       The operating capital as shown in the most recent inancial statement: NT$ 10,815,757,000 
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: To increase investment in the U.S. 
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NIL 
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2023/01/12 
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:NA 
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:No 
21.Name of the CPA firm:Reanda M Y Wu & Co., CPAs 
22.Name of the CPA:M.Y. Wu 
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA: 
   Order No. Financial-Supervisory-Securities-Auditing-1000036796 of the Financial
   Supervisory Commission 
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 
25.Details on change of business model:N/A 
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:N/A 
27.Source of funds:N/A 
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:NIL

Attachments

Disclaimer

Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
