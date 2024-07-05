From：FENC

Post Date：2024.07.06

Far Eastern New Century (FENC) has once again been recognized as the recipient of the " HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In Asia Awards" for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment. Alongside this prestigious accolade, the Company has also been honored with awards for "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion," "Sustainable Workplace," and "Most Caring Company," totaling four major awards this year. FENC's efforts in creating a positive work environment have been consistently recognized.

Founded in Taiwan and spanning spinning, weaving, dyeing, and apparel manufacturing, FENC has established its roots in Taiwan over the past 74 years and employs over 20,000 individuals worldwide. The Company prides itself on respecting the diversity of its workforce, comprising employees of various ages, genders, and cultural backgrounds. FENC places a strong emphasis on employee well-being, offering a friendly workplace environment for middle-aged and senior employees, enabling them to pass on their knowledge and experience through job redesign. Regular consultations with medical teams are also offered to ensure employee health. For employees of different nationalities, FENC customizes meals to suit local tastes, organizes regular exchange activities, and respects their languages, religions, and cultures Committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, the Company has integrated specialized sections on its online learning platform, inviting esteemed scholars to conduct courses on gender equality protection. This initiative underscores FENC's commitment to nurturing an inclusive and friendly workplace culture.

In alignment with its environmental stewardship goals, FENC annually recycles 20 billion PET bottles to produce a variety of textiles. The Company's innovative collaborations, such as its partnership with Adidas on ocean-recycled yarn jerseys and recycled fabric initiatives, have garnered international acclaim, including the Red Dot Design Award. FENC is consistently recognized in various international sustainability awards, reflecting the Company's internal commitment to championing sustainable environmental practices. The company participates in a circular tableware rental program, replacing single-use paper cups with reusable ones. Additionally, it actively promotes paperless education and training, using a cloud library to replace physical publications. Further extending the concept of sustainability to the community, Far Eastern New advocates for recycling awareness at elementary schools, continuously projecting its influence in promoting sustainability.

Regarding employee welfare, FENC places a strong emphasis on human rights, utilizing diverse communication channels and a Speak Up Policy to promptly address employee concerns. Regular labor-management meetings are conducted to safeguard and uphold employee rights and benefits, fostering harmonious labor relations. Employee health is a priority, with access provided to nutritionists and physical therapists for comprehensive health education. The Company is dedicated to enhancing employee career development by partnering with leading online learning platforms such as LinkedIn Learning, Hahow, TutorABC, and its internal FENC Digital Learning Platform. These collaborations empower employees to pursue self-directed learning and personal growth at their own pace and convenience.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award, hosted by the renowned HR publication "HR Asia," is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of human resources management in the Asia region. FENC is honored to have received the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in the Asia Award for four consecutive years. This accomplishment reflects the collective dedication of its employees, and the company extends heartfelt appreciation to customers and supply chain partners for their steadfast and long standing support. Looking ahead, FENC remains committed to its core values of Sincerity, Diligence, Thrift, Prudence, and Innovation, relentlessly pursuing innovation and striving to become an industry benchmark.