Far Eastern New Century : The Board of Directors resolved to establish the Sustainability Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/11/12
2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainability Committee
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:
(1)Raymond R.M. Tai, Independent Director:
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) to the Holy See;
Deputy Secretary-General to the President and Spokesperson, Office of the President R.O.C.(Taiwan);
Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in United Kingdom;
Consultant of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, R.O.C.(Taiwan) and Vice Chairman of Department of Policy Planning;
Director-General, Secretary-General, and Deputy Director, Government Information Office, Executive Yuan, R.O.C.(Taiwan);
Second Secretary, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States
(2)Bing Shen, Independent Director:
Vice President & Executive Director, Morgan Stanley;
Executive Vice President, China Development Industrial Bank(CDIB);
President, CDIB & Partners Investment Holding
(3)Kwan-Tao Li, Director:
Chief Senior Counselor, Lee and Li, Attorney-at-law;
Chairman, Lee and Li Foundation;
Director, Yen Tjing Ling Medical Foundation;
Director, Tai Yuen Textile Co., Ltd.
5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal', 'term expired',
'death' or 'new appointment'):New appointment
6.Reason for the change:New appointment
7.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A
8.Effective date of the new member:2020/11/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NIL