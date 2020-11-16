Log in
Far Eastern New Century : The Board of Directors resolved to establish the Sustainability Committee

11/16/2020 | 02:43am EST

Post Date：2020.11.12

From：
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2020/11/12 Time of announcement 17:39:59
Subject 
 The Board of Directors resolved to establish the
Sustainability Committee
Date of events 2020/11/12 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/11/12 
2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainability Committee 
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:N/A 
4.Name and resume of the new position holder: 
  (1)Raymond R.M. Tai, Independent Director: 
     Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) to the Holy See; 
     Deputy Secretary-General to the President and Spokesperson, Office of the President R.O.C.(Taiwan); 
     Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in United Kingdom; 
     Consultant of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, R.O.C.(Taiwan) and Vice Chairman of Department of Policy Planning;
     Director-General, Secretary-General, and Deputy Director, Government Information Office, Executive Yuan, R.O.C.(Taiwan); 
     Second Secretary, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States 
  (2)Bing Shen, Independent Director: 
     Vice President & Executive Director, Morgan Stanley; 
     Executive Vice President, China Development Industrial Bank(CDIB); 
     President, CDIB & Partners Investment Holding 
  (3)Kwan-Tao Li, Director: 
     Chief Senior Counselor, Lee and Li, Attorney-at-law; 
     Chairman, Lee and Li Foundation; 
     Director, Yen Tjing Ling Medical Foundation; 
     Director, Tai Yuen Textile Co., Ltd. 
5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal', 'term expired', 
 'death' or 'new appointment'):New appointment 
6.Reason for the change:New appointment 
7.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A 
8.Effective date of the new member:2020/11/12 
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NIL

Disclaimer

Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:42:02 UTC
