Far Eastern New Century : The Board of Directors resolved to establish the Sustainability Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/11/12 2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainability Committee 3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Name and resume of the new position holder: (1)Raymond R.M. Tai, Independent Director: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) to the Holy See; Deputy Secretary-General to the President and Spokesperson, Office of the President R.O.C.(Taiwan); Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in United Kingdom; Consultant of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, R.O.C.(Taiwan) and Vice Chairman of Department of Policy Planning; Director-General, Secretary-General, and Deputy Director, Government Information Office, Executive Yuan, R.O.C.(Taiwan); Second Secretary, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (2)Bing Shen, Independent Director: Vice President & Executive Director, Morgan Stanley; Executive Vice President, China Development Industrial Bank(CDIB); President, CDIB & Partners Investment Holding (3)Kwan-Tao Li, Director: Chief Senior Counselor, Lee and Li, Attorney-at-law; Chairman, Lee and Li Foundation; Director, Yen Tjing Ling Medical Foundation; Director, Tai Yuen Textile Co., Ltd. 5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal', 'term expired', 'death' or 'new appointment'):New appointment 6.Reason for the change:New appointment 7.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A 8.Effective date of the new member:2020/11/12 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NIL