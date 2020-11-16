Far Eastern New Century : The Board of Directors resolved to issue unsecured Sustainability Corporate bonds
11/16/2020 | 02:43am EST
Post Date：2020.11.12
Date of announcement
2020/11/12
Time of announcement
17:41:01
Subject
The Board of Directors resolved to issue unsecured
Sustainability Corporate bonds
Date of events
2020/11/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/11/12
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:
Far Eastern New Century Corporation Unsecured Corporate Bond
3.Total amount issued: Not exceeding TWD 3.8 billion, and to be issued in one lot or installments.
4.Face value per bond: TWD 1 million or integral multiples of TWD 1 million.
5.Issue price: The bonds will be issued at par value.
6.Issuamce period:Up to 10 years.
7.Coupon rate: Depending on the bond market condition, the Board authorized the Chairman to approve the coupon rate.
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Nil
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
The Company planned to issue corporate bonds to meet the green and CSR investment projects of the Company or
its lending subsidiaries, or to reimburse the loans required by the aforementioned projects, which will uplift
the Company's long-term operation in order to achieve the corporate sustainable goal in practice of being
environmental friendly and prospering with the society.
10.Underwriting method:Public offering.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds: The Board authorized the Chairman to approve.
12.Underwriter or agent: The Board authorized the Chairman to approve.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Nil
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Far Eastern International Bank
15.Certifying institution:Nil
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:NA
18.Buyback conditions:NA
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:42:02 UTC
