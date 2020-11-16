Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Far Eastern New Century Corporation    1402   TW0001402006

FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION

(1402)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far Eastern New Century : The Company's consolidated financial statements for the first three quarters of 2020 have been reported to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 02:32am EST

Post Date：2020.11.12

From：
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2020/11/12 Time of announcement 17:39:34
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial statements for
the first three quarters of 2020 have been reported
to the Board of Directors
Date of events 2020/11/12 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of directors or approved by the board of directors:2020/11/12 
2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:N/A 
3.Year/Quarter of financial reports: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 
4.Accumulated operating revenue in the reporting period (thousand NTD):150,733,855 
5.Accumulated gross profit (loss) from operations in the reporting period (thousand NTD):29,532,938 
6.Accumulated net operating income (loss) in the reporting period (thousand NTD):7,434,099 
7.Accumulated profit (loss) before tax in the reporting period (thousand NTD):12,799,702 
8.Accumulated profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent in the reporting period (thousand NTD):6,660,827 
9.Accumulated basic earnings (loss) per share in the reporting period (NTD):1.34 
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):606,180,609 
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):341,496,022 
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):200,883,238 
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
02:43aFAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : The Board of Directors resolved to issue unsecured Sus..
PU
02:43aFAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : The Board of Directors resolved to establish the Susta..
PU
02:32aFAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : The Company's consolidated financial statements for th..
PU
10/12FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Attend Morgan Stanley Corporate Link on 13 October 202..
PU
09/27FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : The Company announced a temporary shutdown in the Nort..
PU
09/25FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : To explain an investigation regarding the fire due to ..
PU
09/24FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : To explain a fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant
PU
09/21FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Crédit Agricole CIB supports Far Eastern New Century C..
PU
09/11FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Participate Credit Suisse's Taiwan Non-Tech Corporate ..
PU
09/11FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY : Additional information about the issue of unsecured co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 207 B 7 251 M 7 251 M
Net income 2020 7 738 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2020 167 B 5 852 M 5 852 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 148 B 5 181 M 5 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 33 241
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Far Eastern New Century Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,24 TWD
Last Close Price 27,60 TWD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Yue Cheng President
Hsu Tung Hsu Chairman
Yuan Chen Li Chief Operating Officer
Chien Cheng Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hsu Ping Hsu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION-7.54%5 181
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.58.07%9 135
ZHEJIANG HUAFENG SPANDEX CO., LTD57.60%6 909
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.51.29%4 766
LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-18.36%2 122
CHONGQING ZAISHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.90.20%1 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group