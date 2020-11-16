Far Eastern New Century : The Company's consolidated financial statements for the first three quarters of 2020 have been reported to the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of directors or approved by the board of directors:2020/11/12 2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:N/A 3.Year/Quarter of financial reports: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 4.Accumulated operating revenue in the reporting period (thousand NTD):150,733,855 5.Accumulated gross profit (loss) from operations in the reporting period (thousand NTD):29,532,938 6.Accumulated net operating income (loss) in the reporting period (thousand NTD):7,434,099 7.Accumulated profit (loss) before tax in the reporting period (thousand NTD):12,799,702 8.Accumulated profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent in the reporting period (thousand NTD):6,660,827 9.Accumulated basic earnings (loss) per share in the reporting period (NTD):1.34 10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):606,180,609 11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):341,496,022 12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):200,883,238 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil