Far Eastern New Century : To explain a fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant
09/24/2020 | 01:25am EDT
Post Date：2020.09.24
Date of announcement
2020/09/24
Time of announcement
12:09:53
Subject
To explain a fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant
Date of events
2020/09/24
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/24
2.Company name:Far Eastern New Century Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence: (Around 9:20 pm on September 23, 2020) The fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant
was caused by the dowtherm leakage due to the malfunction of the coal water mixture pump.
6.Countermeasures: The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes and no casualties occurred.
Currently, the production lines are temporally shut down.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Due to the insurance coverage,
there was no material impact on the Company's finance and operations.
