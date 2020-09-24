Far Eastern New Century : To explain a fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/24 2.Company name:Far Eastern New Century Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence: (Around 9:20 pm on September 23, 2020) The fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant was caused by the dowtherm leakage due to the malfunction of the coal water mixture pump. 6.Countermeasures: The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes and no casualties occurred. Currently, the production lines are temporally shut down. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Due to the insurance coverage, there was no material impact on the Company's finance and operations.