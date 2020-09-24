Log in
Far Eastern New Century : To explain a fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant

09/24/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Post Date：2020.09.24

From：
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2020/09/24 Time of announcement 12:09:53
Subject 
 To explain a fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant
Date of events 2020/09/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/24 
2.Company name:Far Eastern New Century Corporation 
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):The Company 
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 
5.Cause of occurrence: (Around 9:20 pm on September 23, 2020) The fire in Hsinpu Chemical Fiber Plant
  was caused by the dowtherm leakage due to the malfunction of the coal water mixture pump. 
6.Countermeasures: The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes and no casualties occurred. 
  Currently, the production lines are temporally shut down. 
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Due to the insurance coverage, 
  there was no material impact on the Company's finance and operations.

Disclaimer

Far Eastern New Century Corporation published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:24:04 UTC
