  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Far-Eastern Shipping Company PLC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESH   RU0008992318

FAR-EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY PLC.

(FESH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
30.50 RUB   +0.30%
04:29aRussia's FESCO opens air route to import electronics from Hong Kong
RE
04/03Far Eastern Shipping : FESCO increases area of container warehouse in Commercial Port of Vladivostok by 20%
PU
2022Banana supply headache fuels Russia-Latin America shipping route talks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russia's FESCO opens air route to import electronics from Hong Kong

04/14/2023 | 04:29am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian transportation group FESCO said on Friday that it has opened a direct air route to import electronic goods from Hong Kong to Moscow as Russian businesses seek to end their reliance on Western supply chains.

The West moved to curb technology exports to Russia after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last year, while several leading manufacturers pulled out of the Russian market, putting pressure on domestic consumer electronics and technology providers.

Leading consumer electronics chain M.Video-Eldorado saw sales fall in 2022, hit by sharply rising prices and general uncertainty.

Russia's largest private transportation and logistics company, FESCO said the first shipment under the new route was dispatched from Hong Kong at the end of March.

"The group plans to increase cargo traffic on this route, add new destination airports, and increase the customer base of the FESCO air service by attracting major domestic electronics distributors," it said.

It takes up to three days for goods to be delivered from a temporary storage warehouse in Hong Kong to their destination in Moscow, it said, with two to three shipments planned per week.

Russian retailers have increased their sales of electronics from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia, such as China, Turkey and India.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAR-EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY PLC. 0.30% 30.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 81.48 Delayed Quote.13.92%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.25% 19.37605 Delayed Quote.3.21%
