Far EasTone Telecommunications : Change the representative of director of U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/15 2.Name of legal person:U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. 3.Name of the previous position holder::Nobutaka Kurata 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Executive Director, Strategic Alliance, Global Business Division, NTT DOCOMO, Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder:Jiann-Chyuan Wang 6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President of the China Economic Research Institute and Director of the Third Research Institute 7.Reason for the change:Change the representative of director of U-Ming Marine Transport Corp. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/22~2024/07/21 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None