Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far EasTone Telecommunications : Change the representative of director of U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/15 Time of announcement 14:00:53
Subject 
 Change the representative of director of
U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
Date of events 2022/02/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/15
2.Name of legal person:U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder::Nobutaka Kurata
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Executive Director, Strategic
Alliance, Global Business Division, NTT DOCOMO, Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jiann-Chyuan Wang
6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President of the China Economic
Research Institute and Director of the Third Research Institute
7.Reason for the change:Change the representative of director of
U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/22~2024/07/21
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
01:17aFAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Change the representative of director of U-Ming Marine Tr..
PU
02/14FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – January 2022
PU
02/14FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunicat..
PU
02/11FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FET announces, on behalf of Arcoa, FET's major subsidiary..
PU
01/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – December 2021
PU
01/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunicat..
PU
2021Ericsson leads global rankings for best mobile experiences with Far EasTone, Swisscom a..
AQ
2021FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights –November 2021
PU
2021FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunicat..
PU
2021FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FET Was Selected as One of the Companies in the DJSI Worl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83 124 M 2 979 M 2 979 M
Net income 2021 8 543 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2021 70 298 M 2 519 M 2 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 218 B 7 811 M 7 811 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,90 TWD
Average target price 66,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chee Ching President & General Manager
Hsiu Ying Lin Head-Finance
Hsu Tung Hsu Chairman
I Peng Shu Executive Deputy GM-Information Technology
Chung Hua Jao Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.3.56%7 811
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.21%58 431
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.61%51 685
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-23.80%29 936
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.80%22 344
SAFARICOM PLC0.40%13 432