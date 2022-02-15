Far EasTone Telecommunications : Change the representative of director of U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/15
Time of announcement
14:00:53
Subject
Change the representative of director of
U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
Date of events
2022/02/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/15
2.Name of legal person:U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder::Nobutaka Kurata
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Executive Director, Strategic
Alliance, Global Business Division, NTT DOCOMO, Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jiann-Chyuan Wang
6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President of the China Economic
Research Institute and Director of the Third Research Institute
7.Reason for the change:Change the representative of director of
U-Ming Marine Transport Corp.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/22~2024/07/21
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.