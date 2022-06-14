Far EasTone Telecommunications : FET important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:01:34
Subject
FET important resolutions of the Year 2022
shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approval of the proposal for Year 2021 retained earnings
distribution (Cash NT$2.349 per share)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approval of the
amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the Year 2021 business report and financial
statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approval of the cash distribution from capital surplus and legal reserve
(Cash NT$0.901 per share). Total cash dividend is NT$3.25 per share,
including the retained earnings at cash NT$2.349 per share and from the
capital surplus at cash NT$0.729 per share, from legal reserve at cash
NT$ 0.172 per share)
(2)Approval of the amendments to the "Handling Procedure for Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets"
(3)Approval of the amendments to the "Directors Election Guidelines"
(4)Approval of the amendments to the "Regulations Governing Shareholders'
Meetings"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.