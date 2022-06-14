Far EasTone Telecommunications : FET important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approval of the proposal for Year 2021 retained earnings distribution (Cash NT$2.349 per share) 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approval of the amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of the Year 2021 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approval of the cash distribution from capital surplus and legal reserve (Cash NT$0.901 per share). Total cash dividend is NT$3.25 per share, including the retained earnings at cash NT$2.349 per share and from the capital surplus at cash NT$0.729 per share, from legal reserve at cash NT$ 0.172 per share) (2)Approval of the amendments to the "Handling Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" (3)Approval of the amendments to the "Directors Election Guidelines" (4)Approval of the amendments to the "Regulations Governing Shareholders' Meetings" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None