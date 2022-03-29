Log in
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
Far EasTone Telecommunications : FET will participate " 11th Taiwan CEO Week on Air" held by Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC

03/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 17:51:51
Subject 
 FET will participate " 11th Taiwan CEO Week on
Air" held by Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12~2022/04/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To give an
overview of company's 2021 4Q financial and operational performance
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
