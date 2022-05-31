Far EasTone Telecommunications : FET will participate "Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"
05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Subject
FET will participate "Citi Pan-Asia Regional
Investor Conference 2022"
Date of events
2022/06/08
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08~2022/06/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To give an
overview of company's 2022 1Q financial and operational performance
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.