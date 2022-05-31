Log in
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
80.70 TWD    0.00%
Far EasTone Telecommunications : FET will participate " UBS Taiwan Conference"

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 17:13:46
Subject 
 FET will participate " UBS Taiwan Conference"
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20~2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To give an
overview of company's 2022 1Q financial and operational performance
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 91 112 M 3 143 M 3 143 M
Net income 2022 9 558 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2022 52 108 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 263 B 9 071 M 9 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 80,70 TWD
Average target price 76,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chee Ching President & General Manager
Hsiu Ying Lin Head-Finance
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
I Peng Shu Executive Deputy GM-Information Technology
Chung Hua Jao Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.24.92%9 071
SOFTBANK CORP.3.40%55 073
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.22%51 108
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-17.39%30 912
MTN GROUP LIMITED-2.54%19 390
SAFARICOM PLC-30.83%9 008