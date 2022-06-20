Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
82.50 TWD   +1.10%
06/15Far EasTone Telecommunications Unfazed By Deep Discount Offered by Rival
MT
06/14FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : To fix the record date of the ex-cash dividend of Year 2021
PU
06/14FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FET important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
Far EasTone Telecommunications : FET will participate an online investor meeting hosted by President Securities Corp.

06/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 18:48:25
Subject 
 FET will participate an online investor meeting
hosted by President Securities Corp.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To give an
overview of company's 2022 1Q financial and operational performance
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 10:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
