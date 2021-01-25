Far EasTone Telecommunications : Financial Summary Document

Copyright © FarTaipei, Taiwan- January 11, 2021- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for December 2020. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 8,125 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,366 million and NT$ 626 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.19.

2020 full year consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 79,501 million. The full year consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 27,599 million and NT$ 8,354 million. The unaudited EPS for the whole year reaches NT$ 2.56. The Company's Year 2020 EPS achieved 104% of full year guidance.

※ The figures are unaudited. 2020 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

