Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far EasTone Telecommunications : Financial Summary Document

01/25/2021 | 04:00am EST
Copyright © FarTaipei, Taiwan- January 11, 2021- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for December 2020. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 8,125 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,366 million and NT$ 626 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.19.

2020 full year consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 79,501 million. The full year consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 27,599 million and NT$ 8,354 million. The unaudited EPS for the whole year reaches NT$ 2.56. The Company's Year 2020 EPS achieved 104% of full year guidance.

※ The figures are unaudited. 2020 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

For more information, please go towww.fareastone.com.tworwww.fetnet.net.

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 08:57:02 UTC

