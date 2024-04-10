Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – March 2024
April 10, 2024 at 05:03 am EDT
Taipei, Taiwan- April 10, 2024- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for March 2024. With contributions from continuous customer upgrades to 5G, synergies from APT merger, and stable growth in new economy business, the consolidated total revenue and EBITDA for March were NT$8,317 million and NT$2,966 million respectively, with year-on-year growth rates reaching 13.4% and 9.5%, maintaining strong growth momentum. Despite the impact of increased depreciation and amortization due to the merger, offset by contributions from non-operating investments and exchange gains, net income for March still achieved a year-on-year growth rate of 3.9%, reaching NT$9.74 billion, with EPS of NT$0.27.
As of March this year, the cumulative consolidated total revenue, EBITDA, and net income achieved year-on-year growth rates of 15.4%, 11.9%, and 6.1% respectively, reaching NT$25,746 million, NT$8,888 million, and NT$2,922 million. The EPS for the first quarter was NT$0.81. Revenue, EBITDA, and EPS for the first quarter of 2024 all exceeded company guidance, with an EPS achievement rate of as high as 115%, demonstrating outstanding operational performance.
Far EasTone March, 2024 Consolidated Financial Performance
Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)
March 2024
YoY%
Jan - Mar 2024
YoY%
Cons. Total Revenue
8,317
+13.4%
25,746
+15.4%
Cons. EBITDA
2,966
+9.5%
8,888
+11.9%
Cons. Net Income
974
+3.9%
2,922
+6.1%
EPS
NT$0.27
-
NT$0.81
-
Note:
※ Calculated based on the total outstanding shares of 3605.7 million shares.
For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .
