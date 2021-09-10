Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2021

aipei, Taiwan- September 10, 2021- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for August 2021. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,520 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,390 million and NT$ 717 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.22.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 53,572 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 18,486 million and NT$ 6,436 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 8 months reaches NT$ 1.98.

Far EasTone August, 2021 Consolidated Earnings Performance



Unit: NT$ million (except EPS) Aug. 2021 Jan. - Aug. 2021 Cons. Total Revenue 6,520 53,572 Cons. EBITDA 2,390 18,486 Cons. Net Income 717 6,436 EPS NT$0.22 NT$1.98

※ The figures are unaudited. 2021 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.



