Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2021

aipei, Taiwan- September 10, 2021- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for August 2021. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,520 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,390 million and NT$ 717 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.22.
The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 53,572 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 18,486 million and NT$ 6,436 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 8 months reaches NT$ 1.98.
Far EasTone August, 2021 Consolidated Earnings Performance
|
Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)
|
Aug. 2021
|
Jan. - Aug. 2021
|
Cons. Total Revenue
|
6,520
|
53,572
|
Cons. EBITDA
|
2,390
|
18,486
|
Cons. Net Income
|
717
|
6,436
|
EPS
|
NT$0.22
|
NT$1.98
※ The figures are unaudited. 2021 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.
For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .
Disclaimer
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.