    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2021

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
aipei, Taiwan- September 10, 2021- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for August 2021. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,520 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,390 million and NT$ 717 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.22.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 53,572 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 18,486 million and NT$ 6,436 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 8 months reaches NT$ 1.98.

Far EasTone August, 2021 Consolidated Earnings Performance

Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)

Aug. 2021

Jan. - Aug. 2021

Cons. Total Revenue

6,520

53,572

Cons. EBITDA

2,390

18,486

Cons. Net Income

717

6,436

EPS

NT$0.22

NT$1.98

※ The figures are unaudited. 2021 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
