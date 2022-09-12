Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
74.50 TWD   +1.50%
05:30aFAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2022
PU
08/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – Jul. 2022
PU
08/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taipei, Taiwan- September 12, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for August 2022. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,919 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,591 million and NT$ 830 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.25.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 56,343 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 20,344 million and NT$ 6,273 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 8 months reaches NT$ 1.93.

Far EasTone August, 2022 Consolidated Earnings Performance

Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)

Aug. 2022

Jan. - Aug. 2022

Cons. Total Revenue

6,919

56,343

Cons. EBITDA

2,591

20,344

Cons. Net Income

830

6,273

EPS

NT$0.25

NT$1.93

※ The figures are unaudited. 2022 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 88 994 M 2 885 M 2 885 M
Net income 2022 9 420 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 56 571 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 243 B 7 871 M 7 871 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 74,50 TWD
Average target price 81,58 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chee Ching President & General Manager
Hsiu Ying Lin Head-Finance
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
I Peng Shu Executive Deputy GM-Information Technology
Chung Hua Jao Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.15.33%7 871
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED11.95%55 324
SOFTBANK CORP.5.12%50 592
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-25.46%25 947
MTN GROUP LIMITED-21.63%13 981
SAFARICOM PLC-22.92%9 734