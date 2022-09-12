Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2022

Taipei, Taiwan- September 12, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for August 2022. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,919 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,591 million and NT$ 830 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.25.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 56,343 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 20,344 million and NT$ 6,273 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 8 months reaches NT$ 1.93.

Far EasTone August, 2022 Consolidated Earnings Performance



Unit: NT$ million (except EPS) Aug. 2022 Jan. - Aug. 2022 Cons. Total Revenue 6,919 56,343 Cons. EBITDA 2,591 20,344 Cons. Net Income 830 6,273 EPS NT$0.25 NT$1.93

※ The figures are unaudited. 2022 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

