Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – March 2023

Taipei, Taiwan- April 12, 2023- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for March 2023. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 7,334 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,709 million and NT$ 937 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.29.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 22,305 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 7,945 million and NT$ 2,754 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 3 months reaches NT$ 0.85.

Far EasTone March, 2023 Consolidated Earnings Performance



Unit: NT$ million (except EPS) March 2023 YoY% Jan. - March. 2023 YoY% Cons. Total Revenue 7,334 +3.2% 22,305 +1.8% Cons. EBITDA 2,709 +6.2% 7,945 +5.0% Cons. Net Income 937 +13.4% 2,754 +18.4% EPS NT$0.29 +13.4% NT$0.85 +18.4%

※ The figures are unaudited. 2023 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.