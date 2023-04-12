Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
76.70 TWD   +0.79%
05:10aFar Eastone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – March 2023
PU
04/06Ericsson and Far EasTone first to use 5G network slicing for live broadcast of marathon
AQ
03/24Far EasTone Telecommunications to Decommission 5,000 Asia Pacific Telecom stations
MT
Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – March 2023

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Taipei, Taiwan- April 12, 2023- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for March 2023. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 7,334 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,709 million and NT$ 937 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.29.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 22,305 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 7,945 million and NT$ 2,754 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 3 months reaches NT$ 0.85.

Far EasTone March, 2023 Consolidated Earnings Performance

Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)

March 2023

YoY%

Jan. - March. 2023

YoY%

Cons. Total Revenue

7,334

+3.2%

22,305

+1.8%

Cons. EBITDA

2,709

+6.2%

7,945

+5.0%

Cons. Net Income

937

+13.4%

2,754

+18.4%

EPS

NT$0.29

+13.4%

NT$0.85

+18.4%

※ The figures are unaudited. 2023 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 92 063 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
Net income 2023 10 199 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2023 47 388 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 4,24%
Capitalization 250 B 8 186 M 8 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 54,3%
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 76,70 TWD
Average target price 76,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chee Ching President & General Manager
Hsiu Ying Lin Head-Finance
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
I Peng Shu Executive Deputy GM-Information Technology
Chung Hua Jao Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.16.39%8 186
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.02%54 433
SOFTBANK CORP.0.97%53 172
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.21.31%28 878
MTN GROUP LIMITED2.25%12 815
DIGI.COM10.25%11 737
