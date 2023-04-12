Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – March 2023

Taipei, Taiwan- April 12, 2023- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for March 2023. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 7,334 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,709 million and NT$ 937 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.29.
The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 22,305 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 7,945 million and NT$ 2,754 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 3 months reaches NT$ 0.85.
Far EasTone March, 2023 Consolidated Earnings Performance
|
Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)
|
March 2023
|
YoY%
|
Jan. - March. 2023
|
YoY%
|
Cons. Total Revenue
|
7,334
|
+3.2%
|
22,305
|
+1.8%
|
Cons. EBITDA
|
2,709
|
+6.2%
|
7,945
|
+5.0%
|
Cons. Net Income
|
937
|
+13.4%
|
2,754
|
+18.4%
|
EPS
|
NT$0.29
|
+13.4%
|
NT$0.85
|
+18.4%
※ The figures are unaudited. 2023 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.
For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .
Disclaimer
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:06 UTC.