    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
81.20 TWD   +0.25%
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – May 2022
PU
06/06FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FET announces, on behalf of NCIC, FET's major subsidiary, to fix the record date of the ex-cash dividend of Y2021
PU
06/06FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FET announces, on behalf of NCIC, FET's major subsidiary, the important resolutions about Year 2022 NCIC's shareholders' meeting
PU
Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – May 2022

06/10/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Taipei, Taiwan- June 10, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for May 2022. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,984 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,570 million and NT$ 787 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.24.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 35,763 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 12,629 million and NT$ 3,842 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 5 months reaches NT$ 1.18.

Far EasTone May, 2022 Consolidated Earnings Performance

Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)

May. 2022

Jan. - May. 2022

Cons. Total Revenue

6,984

35,763

Cons. EBITDA

2,570

12,629

Cons. Net Income

787

3,842

EPS

NT$0.24

NT$1.18

※ The figures are unaudited. 2022 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

For more information, please go to www.fareastone.com.tw or www.fetnet.net .

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 91 112 M 3 088 M 3 088 M
Net income 2022 9 558 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 52 108 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 265 B 8 942 M 8 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 55,6%
Managers and Directors
Chee Ching President & General Manager
Hsiu Ying Lin Head-Finance
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
I Peng Shu Executive Deputy GM-Information Technology
Chung Hua Jao Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.25.70%8 945
SOFTBANK CORP.1.89%52 109
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.30%48 400
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-19.54%30 713
MTN GROUP LIMITED-7.22%17 380
SAFARICOM PLC-30.43%9 061