Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – May 2022

Taipei, Taiwan- June 10, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for May 2022. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,984 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,570 million and NT$ 787 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.24.
The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 35,763 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 12,629 million and NT$ 3,842 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 5 months reaches NT$ 1.18.
Far EasTone May, 2022 Consolidated Earnings Performance
|
Unit: NT$ million (except EPS)
|
May. 2022
|
Jan. - May. 2022
|
Cons. Total Revenue
|
6,984
|
35,763
|
Cons. EBITDA
|
2,570
|
12,629
|
Cons. Net Income
|
787
|
3,842
|
EPS
|
NT$0.24
|
NT$1.18
※ The figures are unaudited. 2022 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.
