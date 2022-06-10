Far EasTone Telecommunications : Monthly Financial Highlights – May 2022

Taipei, Taiwan- June 10, 2022- Far EasTone (TAIEX: 4904) today announced its unaudited results for May 2022. Far EasTone's consolidated total revenue was NT$ 6,984 million. The consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 2,570 million and NT$ 787 million, respectively. The unaudited EPS stands at NT$ 0.24.

The YTD consolidated total revenue of FET has reached NT$ 35,763 million. The YTD consolidated EBITDA and net income were NT$ 12,629 million and NT$ 3,842 million. The unaudited EPS for the first 5 months reaches NT$ 1.18.

Far EasTone May, 2022 Consolidated Earnings Performance



Unit: NT$ million (except EPS) May. 2022 Jan. - May. 2022 Cons. Total Revenue 6,984 35,763 Cons. EBITDA 2,570 12,629 Cons. Net Income 787 3,842 EPS NT$0.24 NT$1.18

※ The figures are unaudited. 2022 financial result is provided in accordance with IFRS 16.

