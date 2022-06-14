Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
81.50 TWD   +0.99%
03:13aFAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : To fix the record date of the ex-cash dividend of Year 2021
PU
03:13aFAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : FET important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
06/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – May 2022
PU
Far EasTone Telecommunications : To fix the record date of the ex-cash dividend of Year 2021

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:02:09
Subject 
 To fix the record date of the ex-cash dividend
of Year 2021
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend of
NT$10,590,127,632 at NT$3.25 per share (including the retained earnings at
NT$2.349 per share, from the capital surplus at NT$0.729 per share, and
from legal reserve at cash NT$ 0.172 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividend payment date: from 2022/08/17.
(2)The shareholders hold the ordinary shares shall complete the share
transfer registration no later than 5:00 p.m. of July 15 (Friday),
2022, by delivery in person or mailing to the stock service agent:
Oriental Securities Corporation (Address:13F., No. 16, Xinzhan Rd.,
Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City, Taiwan and Tel:02-77531699).

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
