Far EasTone Telecommunications : To fix the record date of the ex-cash dividend of Year 2021

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/14 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend of NT$10,590,127,632 at NT$3.25 per share (including the retained earnings at NT$2.349 per share, from the capital surplus at NT$0.729 per share, and from legal reserve at cash NT$ 0.172 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Cash dividend payment date: from 2022/08/17. (2)The shareholders hold the ordinary shares shall complete the share transfer registration no later than 5:00 p.m. of July 15 (Friday), 2022, by delivery in person or mailing to the stock service agent: Oriental Securities Corporation (Address:13F., No. 16, Xinzhan Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City, Taiwan and Tel:02-77531699).