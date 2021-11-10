The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021
11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/10
Time of announcement
16:22:54
Subject
The Operational Performance of Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021
Date of events
2021/11/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/10
2.Company name:Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable.
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The un-audited consolidated
revenue of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021 was
NT$ 8,139 million, EBITDA was NT$ 2,389 million, operating income was
NT$ 883 million, net income attributable to owners of the parent company
was NT$ 687 million, and the un-audited EPS of the month was NT$ 0.21
per share.
For the first ten months of this year, the un-audited consolidated
revenue was NT$ 69,177 million, EBITDA was NT$ 23,306 million, operating
income was NT$ 8,508 million, net income attributable to owners of the
parent company was NT$ 7,837 million, and the un-audited EPS was
NT$ 2.40 per share.
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.