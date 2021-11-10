Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4904   TW0004904008

FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(4904)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/10 Time of announcement 16:22:54
Subject 
 The Operational Performance of Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021
Date of events 2021/11/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/10
2.Company name:Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable.
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The un-audited consolidated
revenue of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021 was
NT$ 8,139 million, EBITDA was NT$ 2,389 million, operating income was
NT$ 883 million, net income attributable to owners of the parent company
was NT$ 687 million, and the un-audited EPS of the month was NT$ 0.21
per share.
For the first ten months of this year, the un-audited consolidated
revenue was NT$ 69,177 million, EBITDA was NT$ 23,306 million, operating
income was NT$ 8,508 million, net income attributable to owners of the
parent company was NT$ 7,837 million, and the un-audited EPS was
NT$ 2.40 per share.

Disclaimer

Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
03:35aThe Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021
PU
11/04Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
11/04Announcement of the Board's approval to release newly competition restriction on manage..
PU
11/04Far EasTone announce the consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended Se..
PU
10/12FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights –September 2021
PU
10/04FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : 5G Ranked World #1 in 5G by Opensignal!
PU
09/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – Aug. 2021
PU
08/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Monthly Financial Highlights – Jul. 2021
PU
08/10FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Financial Summary Document
PU
08/01Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83 604 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
Net income 2021 9 110 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2021 70 389 M 2 537 M 2 537 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 205 B 7 385 M 7 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 941
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 63,00 TWD
Average target price 63,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chee Ching President & General Manager
Hsiu Ying Lin Head-Finance
Hsu Tung Hsu Chairman
I Peng Shu Executive Deputy GM-Information Technology
Chung Hua Jao Deputy GM, Executive VP-Network & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.2.94%7 385
SOFTBANK CORP.16.40%61 866
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED40.03%56 396
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.9.08%41 872
MTN GROUP LIMITED180.88%20 473
SAFARICOM PLC17.08%14 353