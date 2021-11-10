The Operational Performance of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/10 2.Company name:Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None. 5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable. 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The un-audited consolidated revenue of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd in October 2021 was NT$ 8,139 million, EBITDA was NT$ 2,389 million, operating income was NT$ 883 million, net income attributable to owners of the parent company was NT$ 687 million, and the un-audited EPS of the month was NT$ 0.21 per share. For the first ten months of this year, the un-audited consolidated revenue was NT$ 69,177 million, EBITDA was NT$ 23,306 million, operating income was NT$ 8,508 million, net income attributable to owners of the parent company was NT$ 7,837 million, and the un-audited EPS was NT$ 2.40 per share.