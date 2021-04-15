Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  FAR Limited    FAR   AU000000FAR6

FAR LIMITED

(FAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FAR : Australia's FAR delays vote on Sangomar stake sale for third time

04/15/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15 (Reuters) - Australia's oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd on Thursday postponed a vote on the sale of its stake in an oil project off Senegal for the third time while investors study a takeover offer from private investment firm Remus Horizons.

Remus' A$209.6 million ($161.6 million) offer for FAR hinges on the Australian firm dropping its 15% stake sale in the Sangomar project to gas producer Woodside Petroleum.

A general meeting to vote on the sale has been adjourned till April 28, the company said. ($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAR LIMITED 0.00% 0.011 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.41% 24.16 End-of-day quote.6.24%
All news about FAR LIMITED
01:19aFAR  : Australia's FAR delays vote on Sangomar stake sale for third time
RE
01:05aFAR  : Shareholder Meeting Adjourned
PU
04/14Australian Oil, Gas Explorer Far Receives Takeover Proposal from Remus Horizo..
MT
04/13FAR  : Remus Takeover Offer
PU
04/06FAR  : Lukoil rethinks Sangomar bid
AQ
04/06AFROIL : Lukoil rethinks Sangomar bid
AQ
04/02FAR  : Lukoil's Proposal to Acquire FAR No Longer Proceeding
MT
03/31FAR  : Lukoil Proposal Not Proceeding
PU
03/30FAR  : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/29FAR  : Unaudited Financial Report for YE Dec 31 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -85,2 M -65,7 M -65,7 M
Net cash 2020 60,8 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 84,8 M 84,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart FAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FAR Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,03 AUD
Last Close Price 0,01 AUD
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catherine Margaret Norman Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Anthony Thiessen Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas James Limb Non-Executive Chairman
Reginald George Nelson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy R. Woodall Executive Director & Executive Director-Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR LIMITED0.00%85
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.76%68 676
CNOOC LIMITED12.12%45 429
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.63%41 089
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED24.13%35 910
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.91%31 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ