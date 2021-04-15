Log in
FAR LIMITED

(FAR)
FAR : Shareholder Meeting Adjourned

04/15/2021
15 April 2021

Shareholder Meeting Adjourned

FAR Limited (ASX: FAR) advises that at the General Meeting of FAR shareholders earlier today a motion to adjourn the meeting until Wednesday, 28 April 2021 in order to give shareholders time to consider the Remus takeover proposal was moved and seconded by shareholders.

The results of the vote on the motion to adjourn are as follows:

For:99.37%

Against: 0.63%

Abstain: 0.00%

Precise results of the vote are attached to this announcement.

Accordingly, the General Meeting was adjourned and will recommence at 10am on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at the same location and using the same hybrid mechanism as outlined in the Notice of Meeting and subsequent Addenda and shareholders will be invited to vote on Resolution 1: Disposal of Interest in the RSSD Project.

The effect of the adjournment is that the opportunity to submit a new or updated proxy form changes to 10am on Monday 26 April 2021. However, if you do not wish to change your proxy vote you do not need to take any action and any previously submitted proxy form remains valid. If you would like further information on submitting your proxy form, please contact Computershare using the contact details in the Notice of Meeting or proxy form.

Shareholders may wish to keep their eye on the ASX announcements platform and FAR website prior to the adjourned meeting in case there are any developments impacting on their voting decision over this period. This adjournment is expected to provide Remus time to lodge a Bidder's Statement.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the FAR Disclosure Committee.

FAR LIMITED

2021 General Meeting

Thursday, 15 April 2021

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

If s250U

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

applies

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Type

Discretion

Not Carried

PR1 Procedural Resolution 1 -

Ordinary

0

0

2,140,589,927

0

2,168,280,473

13,675,000

0

Carried

Resolution to adjourn meeting

0.00%

0.00%

100.00%

99.37%

0.63%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

FAR Limited published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 05:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
