FAR : Shareholder Meeting Adjourned

15 April 2021

Shareholder Meeting Adjourned

FAR Limited (ASX: FAR) advises that at the General Meeting of FAR shareholders earlier today a motion to adjourn the meeting until Wednesday, 28 April 2021 in order to give shareholders time to consider the Remus takeover proposal was moved and seconded by shareholders.

The results of the vote on the motion to adjourn are as follows:

For:99.37%

Against: 0.63%

Abstain: 0.00%

Precise results of the vote are attached to this announcement.

Accordingly, the General Meeting was adjourned and will recommence at 10am on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at the same location and using the same hybrid mechanism as outlined in the Notice of Meeting and subsequent Addenda and shareholders will be invited to vote on Resolution 1: Disposal of Interest in the RSSD Project.

The effect of the adjournment is that the opportunity to submit a new or updated proxy form changes to 10am on Monday 26 April 2021. However, if you do not wish to change your proxy vote you do not need to take any action and any previously submitted proxy form remains valid. If you would like further information on submitting your proxy form, please contact Computershare using the contact details in the Notice of Meeting or proxy form.

Shareholders may wish to keep their eye on the ASX announcements platform and FAR website prior to the adjourned meeting in case there are any developments impacting on their voting decision over this period. This adjournment is expected to provide Remus time to lodge a Bidder's Statement.