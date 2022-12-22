Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Far Peak Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPAC   KYG3312L1032

FAR PEAK ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(FPAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-12-22 pm EST
10.04 USD   +0.30%
04:21pCrypto firm Bullish, Far Peak SPAC call off $9 billion deal
RE
04:17pFar Peak Acquisition : and Bullish announce the termination of proposed business combination - Form 8-K
PU
12/12Far Peak Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak SPAC call off $9 billion deal

12/22/2022 | 04:21pm EST
Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrencies

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corp said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger deal.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 54,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 698 M 698 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart FAR PEAK ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR PEAK ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Farley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Whalen Bonanno Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Nicole Seligman Independent Director
Stanley A. McChrystal Independent Director
Charles A. Vice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAR PEAK ACQUISITION CORPORATION-0.50%698
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.79%56 716
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.54%22 362
HAL TRUST-13.96%11 544
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.84%11 457
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.169.03%10 372