  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Faraday Copper Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDY   CA3073571034

FARADAY COPPER CORP.

(FDY)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:48 2022-08-18 pm EDT
0.5100 CAD   +17.24%
05:34pFARADAY COPPER : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Copper Creek Project, Arizona
PU
08/16FARADAY COPPER : Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
PU
08/16Faraday Copper Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Faraday Copper : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Copper Creek Project, Arizona

08/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Faraday Copper Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Copper Creek Project, ArizonaPress Release | 08/18/2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (CSE:FDY) announces today that it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Copper Creek Project, Arizona" (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is in support of our July 6, 2022 news release announcing the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, U.S. The Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Contact Copper project, located in Nevada, provides potential for a low-cost open pit, heap leach, oxide project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the CSE under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712716/Faraday-Copper-Files-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-on-the-Copper-Creek-Project-Arizona

Disclaimer

Copperbank Resources Corp. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 21:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
