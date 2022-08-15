Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIE   US3073591097

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.

(FFIE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
2.790 USD   +3.72%
05:50pEV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 mln in funding
RE
05:08pFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:03pFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Q2 Loss Widens
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 mln in funding

08/15/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car later this year.

The company will get an initial $52 million of funds as part of a new financing facility. Its cash balance was $52.2 million as of Aug. 9.

EV startups that promised to disrupt the auto industry by using a technology-heavy approach to their vehicle designs are now scrambling to secure fresh lines of cash and cut costs due to rising commodity prices.

Chief Executive Carsten Breitfeld said Faraday Future's manufacturing facility in California was nearing completion and was testing the FF 91 electric vehicle.

The electric-vehicle maker said it was in talks with investors in the United States and globally for a "significant additional near-term funding" as it looks to start deliveries in the third or fourth quarter.

Separately, Faraday Future said its head of global supply chain, Mathias Hofmann, will temporarily oversee manufacturing operations at its Hanford, California factory, replacing Vice President of Manufacturing Matt Tall, who will leave the company.

The EV firm had in July signaled the need for more cash to launch FF 91 model in a regulatory filing just a month after CEO Breitfeld told Reuters that it would be able to launch the car without additional funding.

Faraday Future is one of the many EV startups that went public through blank-check mergers, a market that has slowed this year due regulatory scrutiny and the poor share performance of companies listed via that route.

The company also said some suppliers had more recently requested accelerated payments and other terms and conditions due in part to its financial condition.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
05:50pEV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 mln in funding
RE
05:08pFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
05:03pFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Q2 Loss Widens
MT
04:33pFaraday Future Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
BU
04:19pFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 - ..
PU
11:18aFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Enters Up to $600 Million Financing Facility; Expec..
MT
11:00aFARADAY FUTURE ANNOUNCES NEW FUNDING; New Secured Notes Facility Provides $52 Million C..
AQ
11:00aFaraday Future Announces Elevation of Mathias Hofmann to Oversee FF ieFactory Californi..
AQ
10:26aEV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 million in funding
RE
09:16aFaraday Future Announces Elevation of Mathias Hofmann to Oversee FF ieFactory Californi..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -593 M - -
Net Debt 2022 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,69 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Breitfeld Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca A. Roof Chief Financial Officer
Susan G. Swenson Executive Chairman
Xiao Ma Head-Product & Operations
Terry Wang Head-User Ecosystem Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC.-49.44%813
TESLA, INC.-14.83%940 135
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.48%35 640
NIO INC.-33.36%34 883
LI AUTO INC.1.22%31 665
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.96%31 215