EV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 mln in funding

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will
raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its
FF 91 luxury car later this year.
The company will get an initial $52 million of funds as part
of a new financing facility. Its cash balance was $52.2 million
as of Aug. 9.
EV startups that promised to disrupt the auto industry by
using a technology-heavy approach to their vehicle designs are
now scrambling to secure fresh lines of cash and cut costs due
to rising commodity prices.
Chief Executive Carsten Breitfeld said Faraday Future's
manufacturing facility in California was nearing completion and
was testing the FF 91 electric vehicle.
The electric-vehicle maker said it was in talks with
investors in the United States and globally for a "significant
additional near-term funding" as it looks to start deliveries in
the third or fourth quarter.
Separately, Faraday Future said its head of global supply
chain, Mathias Hofmann, will temporarily oversee manufacturing
operations at its Hanford, California factory, replacing Vice
President of Manufacturing Matt Tall, who will leave the
company.
The EV firm had in July signaled the need for more cash to
launch FF 91 model in a regulatory filing just a month after CEO
Breitfeld told Reuters that it would be able to launch the car
without additional funding.
Faraday Future is one of the many EV startups that went
public through blank-check mergers, a market that has slowed
this year due regulatory scrutiny and the poor share performance
of companies listed via that route.
The company also said some suppliers had more recently
requested accelerated payments and other terms and conditions
due in part to its financial condition.
