Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company plans to deliver five FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicles in November as part of its ongoing “Delivery Co-Creation Day” plans, including two vehicles in the last week of November, which would be an improvement over total October deliveries.

The Company delivered vehicles to noteworthy users in October, including Justin Bell, a Le Mans 24-hours winner and renowned racing host.

Since the launch of the first phase of deliveries in June, with collaborative efforts from external Developer Co-Creation Officers and the Company’s internal engineering team, the performance and user experience of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance have been continuously improving. At the recent “Racetrack Co-Creation Day” at Willow Springs International Raceway, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist outperformed the best lap time ever recorded for a Lamborghini Urus, setting a new lap time record for its category with a time of 1:28.130, an improvement of more than seven seconds compared with four months ago, showcasing the significant achievement from the Company’s Co-Creation mission.

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or the Company’s website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the “Co-Creation Delivery Day” program and other Co-Creation events, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 21, 2023, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030560379/en/