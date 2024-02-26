Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company intends to implement a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-3 (the “reverse stock split”), that is expected to become effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 29, 2024. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on March 1, 2024.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on February 5, 2024, the Company’s stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to amend the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (as amended, the “Charter”) to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock and a corresponding reduction in the total number of shares of common stock the Company is authorized to issue. As a result of the reverse stock split, every three shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. The Company’s Class A common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number, 307359 703, effective March 1, 2024, and remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FFIE.” The Company’s Class B common stock will have a new CUSIP number, 307359 802, effective March 1, 2024. The Company’s publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FFIEW” and the CUSIP number for the warrants will remain unchanged. However, under the terms of the applicable warrant agreement, the number of shares of Class A Common Stock issuable on exercise of each warrant will be proportionately decreased. Specifically, following effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every three shares of Class A Common Stock that may be purchased pursuant to the exercise of public warrants now represents one share of Class A Common Stock that may be purchased pursuant to such warrants. Accordingly, for the Company’s warrants trading under the symbol “FFIEW”, every three warrants will be exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $2,760 per share of Class A Common Stock. The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of the Company’s outstanding convertible securities, and the exercise or vesting of its outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and private warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse stock split and causes a proportionate increase in the conversion and exercise prices of such convertible securities, stock options, restricted stock units and private warrants. In addition, the authorized shares of Common Stock will be reduced from 1,389,937,500 to 463,312,500.

No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to receive from the Company one full share of the post-reverse stock split common stock. The reverse stock split impacts all holders of the Company’s common stock proportionally and will not impact any stockholder’s percentage ownership of the Company common stock.

Faraday Future has chosen its transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers’ particular processes.

Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split and the related Charter amendment can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 10, 2024, as supplemented on January 24, 2024.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

