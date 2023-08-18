FF hosts Developer Co-Creation Night at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week where legendary racer Derek Bell joins the second group of FF 91 spire users and becomes an FF Developer Co-Creator. FF welcomes Hollywood agent Kelvin Sherman, a crossover agent across acting, music, modelling and more to the second batch of spire users and announces him as FF Developer Co-Creation Officer World champion race car driver Justin Bell joins the second group of FF 91 spire users and becomes FF Developer Co-Creation Officer. FF joins three FF 91 users and FF Developer Co-Creation Officers to launch the Company’s new "FF All-Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan."

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) ("Faraday Future," "FF" or the "Company"), the California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced two individuals who will join the second group of spire users and Developer Co-Creation Officers - Derek Bell, a five-time Le Mans 24 hours race winner and Hall of Fame World champion racer, and Kelvin Sherman, a Hollywood agent whose practice spans across acting, music and modeling. They along with the Company officially launched the FF All-Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan at Pebble Beach, along with the recently announced second batch of spire users and Developer Co-Creation Officer Justin Bell.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818172630/en/

FF hosts Developer Co-Creation Night at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week where legendary racer Derek Bell, Dustin Bell, and a dynamic celebrity partner Kelvin Sherman join the second group of FF 91 spire users and becomes an FF Developer Co-Creator. (Photo: Business Wire)

Derek Bell MBE has enjoyed one of the most successful, diverse and wide-ranging racing careers of any international racing drivers which spans over 40 years. Bell is best-known as the consummate endurance sports car driver who won the Le Mans 24 Hours five times, the Daytona 24 Hours three times and the World Sports Car Champion twice! He is considered to be the greatest British racing driver ever to compete in endurance racing. His sports car racing career spans the Ferrari 512 and Porsche 917, the Gulf-Mirage era, Renault’s turbo effort at Le Mans, the Porsche 936, Porsche 956 and 962, the Kremer Porsche K8, the Ferrari 333 SP, and the McLaren F1. The latter earned him yet another Le Mans podium alongside his son Justin Bell in 1995 – a very proud moment for the father and son.

Kelvin Sherman, a dynamic celebrity partner, boasts an impressive track record collaborating with a roster of A-list notables including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Trippie Red, Lil Durk and many more. Co-founding Apollo Management Group has been a pivotal achievement, notably marked by the seamless integration of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance into the project alongside superstar Travis Scott. With a strong presence spanning from Miami, NYC, and Los Angeles, Apollo has strategically positioned itself to cater to FF's target markets, helping to solidify the foundation for expansive growth.

Renowned for his extensive connections within show business, Kelvin possesses a distinct knack for fostering collaborations. His commitment to bridging FF with the upper echelon and his dedication to establishing FF partners for our co-creation program is propelling our influence to new heights.

Kelvin's daily journey will unfold behind the wheel of the FF 91, while he embodies the epitome of luxury and innovation. As he navigates through a calendar brimming with exclusive events that unite celebrities and culture, he will orchestrate captivating introductions and will showcase FF 91 2.0 vehicle's allure to discerning luxury car enthusiasts.

Kelvin and Apollo will join FF on this exhilarating venture as he spearheads and embraces a mutual exchange of inspiration, propelling FF 91 into the spotlight and forging enduring connections within the realm of luxury and celebrity.

“It's very exciting to have Hall of Fame World Champion racer Derek Bell and top Hollywood crossover star agent Kelvin Sherman as new FF spire users and Developer Co-Creators,” said XF Chen, FF Global CEO. “I would also like to give special thanks to legendary driver and racing commentator Justin Bell for becoming an FF spire user and FF Developer Co-Creator Officer as well.”

At the FF Developer Co-Creation Night held in Pebble Beach, the Company was joined by, Derek, Justin and Kelvin, and announced that the Company would be launching the exciting new FF All-Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan. The Company expects to work with an expanding community of Developer Co-Creation Officers, a group of top-notch industry experts, and through their deep participation in this program, promote the iterations and upgrade of the “FF aiHyper 6X4 Architecture 2.0” and “All-Ability aiHyperCar” and contribute to the continuous advancements of all Hyper capabilities, including propulsion Hyper, handling Hyper and AI Hyper. The “FF All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan” is an ultimate race tailored for the production version of All-Ability aiHypercars. We will explain the rules of the “FF All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan” in detail on our next FF Developer Co-Creation Track Day.

The Company’s Co-Creation determines the extent and depth to which the four trends can profoundly impact the evolution of “Ultimate AI TechLuxury” products and technology in the AI EV era. With the goal of continuous upgrades and evolutions of FF's disruptive technology, FF has officially launched the online recruitment campaign for global Developer Co-Creation Officers. At the same time, we're preparing to introduce the “FF All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan.”

“Let’s join Derek, Justin, Kelvin and the other top talents across various industries within our expanding community of Developer Co-Creation Officers,” said YT Jia, FF’s founder and CPUO. “Together, we are set to conquer the world’s most famous racetracks one by one - Nürburgring Nordschleife, Le Mans, Silverstone, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and all the others. We plan to race to set and reset new records for the ‘Ultimate AI TechLuxury’ production EVs. I have confidence that our FF 91 will craft yet another enduring legendary story on the racing circuit. A concurrent goal is to establish FF as a pioneer and leader of the ‘Ultimate AI TechLuxury’ ultra spire market in the AI EV era.”

FF Global Developer Co-Creation Officers can deeply participate in FF Co-Creation business models and co-shared technology platforms, have early access to “Ultimate AI TechLuxury” products, involve in product upgrades and technology improvement projects, and achieve value co-creation and benefit co-sharing. Each FF Developer Co-Creation Officer becomes a direct catalyst for industry transformation. All FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicles scheduled for production this year will be exclusively offered to FF Developer Co-Creation Officers.

Online registration for FF Developer Co-Creation Officers is now available on the FF App and FF.com. Candidates will be admitted based on referrals from pre-order users or Developer Co-Creation Officers subject to approval from FF. The Developer Co-Creation Officer recruitment platform can be accessed here: http://app-us.ff.com/ff-v3/news/551?lang=en-US

The Company will post the full video of the Developer Co-Creation Festival at 6:00PM PST on 08/20.

Users can preorder an FF 91 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: https://www.ff.com/us/mobile-app/.

