Interactive day provided insight into FF’s product, technology, operations and leadership

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, held an interactive Investor Community Day at its Los Angeles HQ on July 20th. The event highlighted the Company’s vehicle experience and executive team for participants from around the globe. Included in the event was a first-hand look into the Company’s operations, including the FF design studio, 3D modeling lab, and R&D and vehicle service facilities at its HQ, as well as the technology and software development areas. Additionally, demonstrations with FF’s engineering teams included experiencing the thrilling performance and technological capabilities of the FF 91 2.0 EV.

You can view videos from the event here: https://youtu.be/vUbLF-eQatQ

https://youtu.be/qmWPhbGQ2gI

The Investor Community Day provided a transparent inside look as to where FF stands currently, as well as the Company’s future plans in 2024 and beyond.

Executive leadership who presented included: Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, and YT Jia, FF Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer.

Fundamental takeaways that were communicated focused on the Company’s core values and marketplace advantages and include: 1. Unique Spire product power & All-Ability aiHypercar; 2. Transformative technology power, the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF aiHyper 6x4 Architecture 2.0; 3. Spire brand power and a one-of-a-kind futuristic logo; and 4. An exceptional innovative user ecosystem and the ability to build such a system. In addition, there was discussion about the FF Auto Industry Bridge Strategy, which could replicate the idea of “double the performance at half the price" and extreme price-experience ratio to the mass market. This could include empowering a second brand with much of the core technologies used on the $300,000 FF 91. The superior “light” model’s advantage not only lies in the originality and swift execution of the smaller teams, but also in focusing resources on the core values of All AI, All Hyper, All Ability's disruptive technology and product R&D.

“In my view, this first Investor Community Day was a huge success,” said Mr. Aydt. “The entire FF organization wants to express our sincere gratitude for these investors attending this important day and for their ongoing support as we continue to push forward with our dream to become the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury spire market in the AI EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization.”

“A second brand could strike in the mass market with volume production, bringing everyone the ‘AI car of the future’ and the ‘AI car of the people’. We are preparing to launch the Bridge and second brand strategies in a future event where we will share more details and our progress. We are hopeful to set sail together in the blue ocean market with potential partners,” said Mr. Jia.

FF plans to hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 31, 2024. FF kindly asks FF stockholders to vote FOR all proposals. Your votes are critical for Faraday’s Future! If you need help voting your shares or have any questions, please feel free to visit the Company’s voting instruction website at https://www.ff.com/us/Vote2024/ for English and https://www.faradayfuturecn.com/cn/Toupiao2024/ for Chinese.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company’s intention to hold its annual meeting, the Company’s growth strategy and the development of the markets in which it operates, and the development of the FF 91, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions for continued listing set forth by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel; the possibility that stockholder approval for the reverse stock split and/or the increase in authorized shares will not be obtained; the possibility that factors unrelated to the reverse stock split may impact the per share trading price of the Common Stock; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with, and thereafter continue to comply with, the Nasdaq listing requirements; the ultimate decision of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company’s ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warrant claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company’s control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company’s operations in China; the success of the Company’s remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company’s ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company’s ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees; any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings; and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 28, 2024, as amended on May 30, 2024 and June 24, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be submitted to FF stockholders at its annual meeting seeking, among other proposals, approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock and to authorize a reverse split and proportionate reduction of authorized shares if the reverse stock split is implemented. In connection with the authorized share increase and the reverse stock split and proportionate reduction of authorized shares, the Company filed a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 5, 2024 in connection with the Company’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by the Company’s stockholders with respect to the proposed authorized share increase, reverse stock split and proportionate authorized share reduction proposals, and other matters described therein. The proxy statement was mailed to the Company’s stockholders on or around July 5, 2024. The proxy statement includes information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed authorized share increase, reverse stock split and proportionate authorized share reduction. The Company has also filed other documents regarding the proposed authorized share increase, reverse stock split and proportionate authorized share reduction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of the Company are urged to read the proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed authorized share increase, reverse stock split and proportionate authorized share reduction as they become available because they contain important information about these proposals.

Investors and security holders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement and all other relevant documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by the Company may be obtained free of charge from the Company’s website at https://www.ff.com/or by written request to Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at 18455 S. Figueroa Street, Gardena, California 90248.

Participants in the Solicitation

FF and its Board of Directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FF’s stockholders in connection with the proposed authorized share increase, reverse stock split and proportionate authorized share reduction and other matters described in the proxy statement. Information about the directors and executive officers of FF is set forth in the proxy statement for its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on July 5, 2024. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of FF and its directors and executive officers in the reverse stock split proposal by reading the proxy statement relating to the annual meeting. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Certain representatives of FF Global Partners Investment LLC, formerly FF Top Holding LLC (“FF Top”), and its indirect parent entity FF Global Partners, LLC (“FF Global”), including, without limitation, Jerry Wang and Weiwei Zhao (collectively, the “FF Top Representatives”), are additional participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the authorized share increase and the reverse stock split and proportionate reduction of authorized shares and other matters as described in the proxy statement. Information regarding the direct and indirect interests in the Company, by security holdings or otherwise, of FF Global, FF Top and the FF Top Representatives is included in the proxy statement and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 28, 2024, as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 30, 2024 and June 24, 2024. Changes to the direct or indirect ownership of FF Top and FF Global are set forth in SEC filings on Schedule 13D/A.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed reverse stock split or authorized share cap. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of FF, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722820053/en/